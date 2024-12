For the second time, we celebrate Christmas on the same date as one big family, one country. For the second time in modern history, Christmas unites all Ukrainians. Today, we stand side by side. And we will not be lost. Whether in person or in our minds, we will greet each other,… pic.twitter.com/MMHXBbZCek

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 24, 2024